MMI urges Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to address Vellalore dump yard crisis

Updated - August 08, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 06:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) has urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to provide a lasting solution to the ongoing issues faced by residents near the Vellalore dump yard during his visit to the city on 9th August.

In a petition submitted to District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on Thursday, MMI founder V. Easwaran highlighted the severe air and water pollution affecting residents of Vellalore and Podanur for the past 20 years, which has led to numerous respiratory illnesses. Despite a favourable verdict from the National Green Tribunal in 2018, the city Corporation has delayed implementing the necessary measures.

Instead of carrying out waste disposal on a daily basis, waste is left to accumulate, which causes fires to break out frequently, leading to several crores’ worth of taxpayer money being spent on firefighting.

During the Chief Minister’s last visit to Coimbatore, MMI conducted a relay fast, which was suspended after officials and police assured that the Chief Minister would intervene. However, no progress has been made, and the issues persist, causing residents to lose faith in the Government.

The petition also raised concerns about the incomplete comprehensive bus stand at Vellalore, which remains unused. The lack of action on this project is seen as a failure of good governance.

