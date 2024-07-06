GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MMI members in Coimbatore seek scrapping of NEET

Updated - July 06, 2024 10:53 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) urged the State government on Saturday to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu, among several other demands.

The MMI chalked out a four-point solution to the ongoing NEET issue—scrapping NEET in Tamil Nadu, guaranteeing equal opportunities for underprivileged and rural students, improving government schools, and tackling commercialisation of education.

Before NEET, no CBSE students secured seats in Tamil Nadu government medical colleges, according to the members. However, in 2021, 1,604 CBSE students gained placements, whereas only 2,453 students from the State Board system (out of eight lakh students) were admitted.

The party argued that the government school students had a stronger presence in government medical colleges previously. According to the party data, 12 government school students in Tamil Nadu were admitted to Government Medical Colleges in 2013-14. This figure sharply declined to two in 2017-18, coinciding with the introduction of NEET.

V. Easwaran, leader of the MMI, stated, “Contrary to belief, NEET did not lower fees in private medical colleges. The government already regulated fees for 82% of seats pre-NEET. The remaining 18% seats, set by private institutions, now cost up to ₹20 lakh annually.”

The number of CBSE schools has sharply increased from 390 in 2013 to 617 in 2024, disadvantaging underprivileged students unable to afford CBSE education, Mr. Easwaran noted. The party also cited NEET’s role in raising fees at private coaching centres and CBSE schools, thereby hindering less fortunate students’ access to careers in medical field.

