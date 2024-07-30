GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MMI launches postcard drive seeking more fund for Tamil development

Published - July 30, 2024 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Makkal Marumalarchi Iyakkam to send 10,000 postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to allocate ₹3,000 crore for the development of Tamil. 

Members of the Makkal Marumalarchi Iyakkam to send 10,000 postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to allocate ₹3,000 crore for the development of Tamil.  | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) on Tuesday launched a drive to send 10,000 postcards urging Prime Minister Narendra Madi to allocate ₹3,000 crore, for the development of Tamil, over the next five years. 

MMI leader V. Easwaran said that as a next step to press for the demand, the MMI would go to colleges and obtain signature from students. The Central Hindi Directorate was established in New Delhi and Agra in 1960. Both Sanskrit and Hindi has got an allocation of ₹646 crores in the last 10 years. Five crore population has Urdu as its mother tongue and in the last 10 years the Centre has allocated ₹777 crore. Whereas Tamil, which is spoken by 8 crore people, has got only ₹100 crore in the last 10 years. Mr. Easwaran said that Centre should allocate ₹3,000 crore in the next five years for development of Tamil and the Prime Minister should announce the same in the current session of the Parliament.

