MMI cadre held

: Police removed Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam cadre who staged a protest at the collectorate on Wednesday. Their demand was to rescind the urban local body election because of rampant bribing of voters.

The organisation’s coordinator V. Eswaran said distribution of cash and gifts to voters was unprecedented in the urban local body election. The organisation that wanted to campaign against bribing voters had to approach the Madras High Court for permission for the campaign after officials in Coimbatore failed to grant permission.

Even after the Court order the officials delayed giving permission.

The flying squads constituted to check movement of unaccounted cash and gifts were only checking the common man.

