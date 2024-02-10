MLM firm managing director, investors arrested for unlawful assembly in Coimbatore

February 10, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on February 10, 2024, (Saturday) arrested the managing director of My V3 Ads Media Private Limited, Sakthi Anandan, and about 180 investors for staging a protest on the premises of the Office of Commissioner of Police, demanding action on social media channels for purportedly circulating videos reflecting the multi-level marketing (MLM) firm in poor light.

Sakthi Anandan had reportedly argued with Race Course Station Inspector Arjun Kumar insisting on a spot-appointment with Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.

Sakthi Anandan alleged that he had been running the company for the last three decades successfully, and that the social media channels were now causing panic among investors.

Since the protesters did not relent, the police arrested and evacuated them from the spot.

Last month, a case was registered against the firm, its managing director and a few others under Sections 3 (banning of prize chit and money circulation schemes or enrolment as members or participation therein) and 4 (penalty for contravening the provisions of section 3) of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 and 3 (banning of unregulated deposit schemes), 6 (certain scheme to be unregulated deposit scheme) and 21 (2) (punishment for accepting deposits in contravention of section 3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.