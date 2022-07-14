MLAs stage protest in Dharmapuri over being not invited for government function

The MLAs of Paapireddipatti and Harur belonging to the AIADMK staged a sit-in protest at the Collectorate on Thursday alleging “breach of protocol” in the conduct of government events.

MLAs A. Govindasamy and V. Sampath Kumar created a flutter after they sat on a protest outside the Collectorate building alleging non-invitation to government events even as protocol demanded that the elected representatives be invited.

Their allegation pertained to a stone-laying ceremony of a culvert over Vanniyaru in Harur on Thursday. The function was presided over by the DMK’s district secretary Thadangam Subramani, and Harur MLA Mr. Kumar was reportedly not invited.

Taking offence to the “break of protocol” that is due to the elected representatives, the two AIADMK MLAs demanded “filing of a case” against Mr. Subramani for “preventing the MLA from discharging his duty as an elected representative”.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Govindasamy alleged there was a deliberate attempt to sideline AIADMK MLAs, who had won all the five constituencies (with one by the PMK) of the district. The DMK’s district secretary was desperate to hog the limelight by deliberately sidelining the MLAs, Mr. Govindasamy said. After high drama, that lasted for over three hours, the two MLAs left the spot.