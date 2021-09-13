MLA’s son suffers minor injury in accident

SALEM

13 September 2021 22:36 IST

Adarsh Srinivasan, son of BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, suffered a minor injury in an accident near Kandhampatti during the late hours of Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred while he was driving to Chennai from Coimbatore when the car overturned at Butterfly bridge.Adarsh was given first aid and sent to Chennai in another car, police said.

The car was later taken to Anadhanapatti police station.

Advertising

Advertising