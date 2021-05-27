MLAs seek steps to curb COVID-19 spread in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

27 May 2021 21:27 IST

The AIADMK front MLAs of the district have urged the State government and the district administration to initiate steps on a war-footing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

With the COVID-19 cases more in Coimbatore than in Chennai on Wednesday, all the 10 MLAs from the district petitioned Collector S. Nagarajan on Thursday demanding immediate steps to reduce its spread as well as to boost vaccination drive in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to mediapersons, former Minister S.P. Velumani said that the Coimbatore district’s daily caseload was the highest in the State on Wednesday, adding and that the patients are in need of oxygen beds and that the district has been witnessing queues outside crematoriums.

More officials must be appointed, particularly in the town panchayats and municipalities of the district and weekly review meetings must be conducted to monitor the situation. The State government must invite MLAs from the Opposition parties while holding review meetings, he said.

In the petition, the MLAs said that the vaccination drive must be intensified in the district. While Coimbatore has a population of nearly 37 lakh, there were only 10 vaccination centres. Vaccination must be allowed in all government and private hospitals along with primary health centres to help the public get vaccinated against the infection at the earliest, the MLAs said.

A total of nine AIADMK MLAs – Velumani (Thondamuthur), V. Jayaraman (Pollachi), P.R.G. Arunkumar (Kavundampalayam), Amman K. Arjunan (Coimbatore North), S. Damodaran (Kinathukadavu), A.K. Selvaraj (Mettupalayam), V.P. Kandasamy (Sulur), T.K. Amulkandasami (Valparai) and K.R. Jayaram (Singanallur) – along with BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South) signed the petition.

21 mucormycosis cases

The Collector informed the MLAs that 21 patients were diagnosed with mucormycosis or black fungus in the district as of Thursday, they said and added that they urged the district administration to ensure adequate stock of drugs for the treatment of black fungus cases.