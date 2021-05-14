MLAs inspect Salem GH

Salem

14 May 2021 23:27 IST

Three Opposition legislators met with authorities of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Friday and enquired about COVID-19 treatment facilities.

AIADMK legislators E. Balasubramanian, M. Rajamuthu and PMK legislator R. Arul met with Dean R. Murugeshan and other authorities and enquired about the bed strength and other treatment measures.

Mr. Balasubramian told presspesons that the State government should increase the bed strength and ensure supply of medical oxygen and other essential medicines. The bed strength in the district had not been increased, compared to the first wave. The MLAs demanded that the State government hold more fever camps to identify positive cases.

