MLAs handover long-pending demands to Collector

MLAs belonging to AIADMK and PMK submitted long-pending demands in their constituencies to the Collector here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin asked MLAs to submit 10 long-pending demands in their Assembly constituencies. Based on that AIADMK MLAs G. Chitra (Yercaud), E. Balasubramanian (Salem South), A.P. Jayasankaran (Attur), and A. Nallathambi (Gangavalli) and PMK MLA S. Sathasivam (Mettur) submitted their demands to Collector S. Karmegam on Thursday.