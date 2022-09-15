MLAs handover long-pending demands to Collector

Staff Reporter Salem
September 15, 2022 19:57 IST

MLAs belonging to AIADMK and PMK submitted long-pending demands in their constituencies to the Collector here on Thursday.

Recently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin asked MLAs to submit 10 long-pending demands in their Assembly constituencies. Based on that AIADMK MLAs G. Chitra (Yercaud), E. Balasubramanian (Salem South), A.P. Jayasankaran (Attur), and A. Nallathambi (Gangavalli) and PMK MLA S. Sathasivam (Mettur) submitted their demands to Collector S. Karmegam on Thursday.

