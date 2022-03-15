MLAs, former Ministers, supporters gather outside Velumani’s residence

AIADMK MLAs, local functionaries and party workers gathered outside the residence of former Minister S.P. Velumani at Sugunapuram in Coimbatore as sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) started the search on Tuesday morning.

MLAs including Pollachi V. Jayaraman, A.K. Selvaraj, S. Damodaran, V.P. Kandasamy, Amul Kandasamy, former Ministers P. Thangamani, M. R. Vijayabhaskar, K. C. Karuppannan, K. A. Sengottaiyan and C. Ve. Shanmugam camped outside the residence and called on Mr. Velumani after the completion of the search that lasted over 12 hours.

However, the number of party workers thonged the premises on Tuesday was less compared to the crowd gathered during the DVAC search held on August 10, 2021.

Breakfast, lunch, soft drinks, water and snacks were arranged for the party workers including several women who waited outside Mr. Velumani’s house braving the scorching temperature. Party workers raised slogans in support of Mr. Velumani. They accused the DMK government of falsely implicating him and others in the case.

An AIADMK leader alleged that the DVAC case and raids conducted in Coimbatore were among attempts being made by the DMK to weaken the party’s stronghold.