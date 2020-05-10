Coimbatore

MLA writes to TNERC

Special Correspondent

Singanallur MLA N. Karthik has written to the Chairman, Tamil Nadu Energy Regulatory Commission (TNERC) and the Coimbatore Collector complaining that the Tangedco had violated rule by demanding excess charges from industries.

In his letter on May 10, the MLA had alleged that while the TNERC, in its proceedings of May 4, 2020, had asked the Tangedco to collect the higher of either the actual recorded demand or 20% of the statutory load, it collected 90% of the statutory load from industries that had availed of high-tension power.

This hurt the industries that were reeling under the impact of the COVD-19 lockdown, the MLA said and wanted the TNERC to look into it.

Mr. Karthik further alleged that the Tangedco had slapped fine on industries for not maintaining 0.9 power factor. When industries were shut during the lockdown, the onus on maintaining the power factor was on Tangedco and not the industries and therefore punishing the latter was not right.

He also sought relief for spinning mills for the next six months by collecting only the charges for the power consumed and not 90% of the statutory load as the industries would function only for 40% or 50% of their capacity.

