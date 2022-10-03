Coimbatore

MLA submits list of demands to the Salem Collector

S. Sundararajan, Sankagiri MLA, submitted 10 long-pending demands of his Assembly constituency to Collector S. Karmegam on Monday.

Based on the instructions given to MLAs by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to submit 10 long-pending demands of their constituencies, MLAs from Salem district submitted their demands to the District Collector.

The demands include upgrading Katheri Primary Health Centre, underpass for school students at Akkamapettai, a flyover near Chinnagoundanur, a textile park at Edaganasalai, an auto nagar at Sankagiri, a polytechnic or arts and science college, government hospital for Tharamangalam, and rope car facility in Sankagiri fort.


