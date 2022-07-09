MLA submits grievance petition to Tiruppur Collector

A delegation of elected representatives from Kunnathur Town Panchayat led by Perundurai MLA S. Jayakumar submitted a set of grievances about the long-pending issues of the area to Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth on Friday.

Mr. Jayakumar said in the petition that for the past 20 years there had been no drinking water supply to households in Kunnathur. As the Kodiveri water supply scheme was inaugurated two months back, he demanded that the district administration provide piped drinking water supply to the households.

He urged the district administration to fill the bill collector and junior assistant vacancies in the panchayat office. The MLA also demanded a new truck for collection of waste and called for the construction of a new building for the panchayat office as the existing building is old and in a bad shape.

Mr. Jayakumar told the reporters that the development projects were stalled because of the non-disbursement of funds from the State government. The Collector told them that their grievances would be addressed soon.