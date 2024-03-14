GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLA stages dharna at Mettur GH in Salem

March 14, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Mettur MLA S. Sathasivam belonging to the Pattali Makkal Katchi staged a dharna in front of the Mettur Government Hospital on Wednesday evening.

The MLA had gone to the hospital along with PMK functionaries for inspection. During the inspection, the MLA found that only one doctor was on duty in the outpatient ward and the recently inaugurated integrated laboratory remained closed. Following this, the MLA, along with party functionaries, staged a dharna. The MLA alleged that due to the absence of doctors in the evening, patients are suffering. So, adequate doctors should be provided, he added.

Mettur GH medical officer, Ilavarasi, talked with the MLA but he continued the protest. Following this, District Joint Director (Health Services) S. Palanisamy came to the spot, talked with the MLA and was assured him to look into his demands. Following the assurance, the MLA withdrew the protest..

