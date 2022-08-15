MLA seeks steps to stop illegal transportation of mineral resources from Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE
August 15, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has appealed to the State government to stop the illegal extraction and transport of mineral resources.

Ms. Srinivasan said in a press release that mineral resources from Coimbatore district were illegally extracted and transported to Kerala. Stones from Pollachi were transported to Thrissur beyond the regulated level.

She also condemned the arrest of three party functionaries in Pollachi on Saturday. They were arrested on charges of damaging a Kerala-bound truck carrying stones and booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

She questioned whether the police followed the rule of law and demanded their release. She also appealed to the government to stop the unregulated transportation of mineral resources.

