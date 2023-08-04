HamberMenu
MLA seeks steps to alleviate the sufferings of coconut growers in Pollachi belt in Coimbatore

August 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Pollachi MLA and former Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman has sought measures from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to alleviate the sufferings faced by coconut growers.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister, Mr. Jayaraman said that there are 1.25 crore coconut trees in the belt and now the minimum support price (MSP) fixed for coconut copra is ₹108.60 and private players offer only less than ₹70. The production cost including labour, fetilizers and pesticides are higher than the MSP.

He requested the Union Finance Minister to introduce coconut oil under the public distribution system (PDS) by reducing the import of palm oil.

The MLA also sought the Minister’s intervention to include coconut oil in the edible oil list.

Similarly, he sought procurement of copra throughout the year than the present practice of once in a year. He also explained that private traders’ offer ₹70 or less for copra and ₹7 to ₹8 for dehusked coconut.

He also sought reversal of coir industry into white category from the orange category to safeguard the coir industry. He urged the the Minister to form a expert committee of senior and experienced persons in this field and provide appropriate guidelines to revamp the coir industry.

