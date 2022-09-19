MLA seeks restoration of metre gauge trains

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 19, 2022 18:57 IST

Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, MLA, has written to the Southern Railway officials recently stating that no trains are running directly between the delta region and places like Pollachi, Udumalpet and Palani.

In his letter to Southern Railway General Manager B.G. Mallya, he said, "At present, there is no direct train connectivity between places here and those in various districts. He asked Mr. Mallya to run a new daily overnight express train between Coimbatore and Tambaram and a daily intercity express between Coimbatore - Karaikal, both via Udumalpet, Dindigul and Trichy.

The MLA put forth several requests including restoration of the metre gauge trains between Coimbatore and southern districts like Rameswaram, Dindigul and Thoothukudi via Udumalpet, operation of Coimbatore - Pollachi evening train (06410) on Saturdays and regularising all trains operated between Coimbatore and Pollachi.

