MLA seeks new houses for Singanallur TNHB residents

Singanallur MLA and DMK Coimbatore district in-charge N. Karthik, on Monday, submitted a petition to District Collector K. Rajamani urging the State Government to construct new houses for those living in the dilapidated apartments constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Singanallur.

In a release issued earlier on Friday, Mr. Karthik said there were 960 families in as many tenements spread over 17.55 acre. The houses that the TNHB constructed over 35 years ago could fall any time. He had raised the issue thrice in the Assembly – in 2016, 2017 and 2018. His demand had been that the State Government should provide temporary alternative accommodation to the 960 families, demolish the dilapidated apartments and construct new ones.

Now it had come to his attention that the Government attempted to construct new houses through joint-venture. As this would pave way for construction of poor quality houses, his demand was that the Government itself take up construction for providing quality houses.

If it were to delay any further, he would have to mobilise the people to stage a protest, Mr. Karthik added.