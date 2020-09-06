MLA seeks district administration’s intervention to help MSMEs

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Coimbatore east district unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik has sought the district administration’s intervention to help the micro, small and medium enterprises.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said though the administration had held a meeting with bankers and representatives of industries, the former were reluctant to lend money to the MSMEs citing absence of communication from the Government of India.

The failure to help MSMEs in time of distress forced them to seek financial help from private lenders, whose high interest rate stifled many among them.

Mr. Karthik also said that though the Government had asked banks to lend 20% of the borrowed sum as additional credit to the MSMEs to help them recover from the impact of the COVID-19 inducted lockdown, there was no such benefit available to those MSMEs that had only savings bank account and not over draft account.

Therefore, based on their transaction in the recent past, the bankers should come forward to extend a similar treatment to such MSMEs as well.

He also sought a moratorium on payment of dues on loans till December.