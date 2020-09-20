CoimbatoreCoimbatore 20 September 2020 18:22 IST
MLA seeks Collector’s intervention on power connection
Updated: 20 September 2020 18:22 IST
DMK MLA and Coimbatore urban east unit in-charge N. Karthik has sought the District Collector’s intervention in the issue concerning building completion certificate. In a release, he said the Tangedco’s insistence on building completion certificate to issue power connection and the Coimbatore Corporation’s delay giving it has troubled residents, who are forced to run from pillar to post for a power connection.
