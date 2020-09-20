MLA seeks Collector’s intervention on power connection

Coimbatore

20 September 2020 18:22 IST

DMK MLA and Coimbatore urban east unit in-charge N. Karthik has sought the District Collector’s intervention in the issue concerning building completion certificate. In a release, he said the Tangedco’s insistence on building completion certificate to issue power connection and the Coimbatore Corporation’s delay giving it has troubled residents, who are forced to run from pillar to post for a power connection.

