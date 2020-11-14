MLA questions road project

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA on Tuesday asked if it was fair on the Coimbatore Corporation’s part to spend Rs. 40 crore on model road project in Race Course.

What was the need for taking up the work in Race Course, where the road was in good condition and hundreds of walkers used the foot path for exercising, he asked and added that the question became pertinent considering the poor condition of other roads in the city.

Anna Centenary, Semmozhi and other parks that the Corporation maintained were in poor condition – the trees had wilted and plants without maintenance. Children play equipment had rusted. Had the Corporation spent the money to improve the parks, it would have been a welcome move.

But it was unfortunate that the Corporation had chosen to spend the money on improving something that was already in good condition. Therefore, for whose benefit had the Corporation taken up the project, he asked.