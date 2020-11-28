MLA questions need for using barricades with barbed wire in front of Collectorate

Barbed wire fence placed in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate were removed following objections.

Coimbatore

28 November 2020 00:22 IST

It is inhuman to use them against people who protest for their rights, he says

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA N. Karthik has questioned the need for using barricades with barbed wire in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate.

In a statement, issued here on Friday, he asked what was the need for the Coimbatore City Police to use such a barricade in front of the Collectorate where hundreds of people visited every day. He said it was inhuman to use them against people who protested in front of the Collectorate for their rights. Mr. Karthik further said the police should remember that the government was for the people and not for intimidating them. He added that the DMK would defeat the designs of the ruling AIADMK government to crush people’s protest by using such barricades. After the protest, sources said, the police had removed the barbed wire barricades.

