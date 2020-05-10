MLA questions extension of service to Corporation AC

N. Karthik, DMK MLA, has questioned the Coimbatore Corporation extending the service of Assistant Commissioner, South Zone, T.R. Ravi.
In a release, the MLA wanted the Corporation to explain the rationale behind extending Mr. Ravi’s service and three years on a trot.
After his retirement, the Corporation had extended his service first in 2018, again in 2019 and now in 2020. He was slated to retire on June 30.
Did the Corporation not have any officer in the assistant commissioner rank or could it not find eligible persons from among its pool of officers, Mr. Karthik asked.
The extension had come at a time when allegations of corruption were in plenty in South Zone, an area that fell under Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani’s constituency, he added.
