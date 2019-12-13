MLA meets Corpn. Commissioner, demands basic facilities

Singanallur MLA and DMK urban district unit in-charge N. Karthik petitioned Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Thursday demanding basic facilities such as roads, hygiene, and street lights in 10 wards.

According to a press release, Mr. Karthik met the Corporation Commissioner regarding the alleged lack of facilities in Wards 37, 38, 56, 57, 60, 61, 65, 66, 74 and 75. Issues such as worsening condition of roads, accumulation of garbage, ineffective storm water drains and delay in completion of underground drainage works were discussed.

Mr. Karthik also handed over petitions written by the residents of the respective wards to Mr. Jatavath, the release said.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Karthik accused the corporation of not notifying him of any construction works that utilises his MLA Local Area Development Fund.

He demanded action against the contractors involved in such works.