MLA, Mayor inspects scheme works

Salem North MLA R. Rajendran and Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected scheme works in wards 7 and 8 that come under the Salem North Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Works at Judge Road, Prakasam Nagar, Aiyyanthirumaligai, Athukadu, Gandhi Nagar, Kurukkal Colony, Santhosh Nagar, and NGGO Colony in wards 7 and 8 were inspected, and interactions held with people in the locality regarding their grievances. Mr. Rajendran and Mr. Ramachandran instructed officials concerned to attend to the issues raised, especially the petitions regarding sewage channels and roads, without delay.

Deputy Mayor M. Saradhadevi, Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani and Corporation officials were present during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.