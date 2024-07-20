ADVERTISEMENT

MLA, Mayor inspects scheme works

Published - July 20, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem North MLA R. Rajendran and Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected scheme works in wards 7 and 8 that come under the Salem North Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Works at Judge Road, Prakasam Nagar, Aiyyanthirumaligai, Athukadu, Gandhi Nagar, Kurukkal Colony, Santhosh Nagar, and NGGO Colony in wards 7 and 8 were inspected, and interactions held with people in the locality regarding their grievances. Mr. Rajendran and Mr. Ramachandran instructed officials concerned to attend to the issues raised, especially the petitions regarding sewage channels and roads, without delay. 

Deputy Mayor M. Saradhadevi, Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani and Corporation officials were present during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US