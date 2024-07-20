MLA, Mayor inspects scheme works

Salem North MLA R. Rajendran and Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected scheme works in wards 7 and 8 that come under the Salem North Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Works at Judge Road, Prakasam Nagar, Aiyyanthirumaligai, Athukadu, Gandhi Nagar, Kurukkal Colony, Santhosh Nagar, and NGGO Colony in wards 7 and 8 were inspected, and interactions held with people in the locality regarding their grievances. Mr. Rajendran and Mr. Ramachandran instructed officials concerned to attend to the issues raised, especially the petitions regarding sewage channels and roads, without delay.

Deputy Mayor M. Saradhadevi, Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani and Corporation officials were present during the inspection.