MLA inspects D.B. Road, threatens to stage protest

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA N. Karthik inspected the 'Model Road' development work on D.B. Road, R.S. Puram, recently and warned of protest if the Coimbatore Corporation did not get its act together to make the road motorable.

The Corporation had made the road inaccessible to the residents of the area and unusable for road users for the past seven to eight months in the name of development work.

A 70-year-old resident, Veerammal, recently fell in one of the trenches the Corporation had dug suffering a fracture in hand.

The MLA said he went to D.B. Road, which fell under Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani's Assembly constituency – Thondamuthur – following complaints from the residents and owners of commercial establishments.

His walk from Gandhipark to Cowley Brown Road revealed the true extent of suffering that the residents underwent, he said.

If the Corporation did not clean and make motorable the road, the Coimbatore east unit of his party would soon stage a protest and that too in front of the office of the Minister, he added.