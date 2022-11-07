MLA in Salem leads protest against Tasmac outlet, urges authorities to close it

M. Sabari November 07, 2022 16:44 IST

Local residents have been asking for the removal of the outlet at Muthunaickenpatti for years; on Monday PMK MLA R. Arul, of Salem West, led a protest and, while at the outlet, lay down in front of the staff in a mark of protest

Village residents, led by MLA R. Arul staged a demonstration demanding the removal of the Tasmac outlet in Muthunaickenpatti in Salem district | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Local residents have been asking for the removal of the outlet at Muthunaickenpatti for years; on Monday PMK MLA R. Arul, of Salem West, led a protest and, while at the outlet, lay down in front of the staff in a mark of protest

Salem West MLA, R. Arul, urged the staff of a Tasmac outlet to close it, and then lay down at the outlet, in front of the staff, on Monday. The Tasmac outlet has been functioning at Muthunaickenpatti, and for years, local people have been protesting against it and have been asking for it to be removed from their village. On October 7, local villagers led by PMK MLA R. Arul announced they were going to shut down the outlet, and police and Tasmac officials talked with them and gave them a written assurance that they would shift the shop within a month. Based on this assurance, they withdrew their protest. Meanwhile, on Monday, MLA Arul went to the village to attend a wedding. The local people who met him said that the one-month period sought by the Tasmac officials was ending on November 7, Monday, but there was no sign of the shop being shifted. The villagers asked the MLA to come with them to shut down the shop. The MLA went with the villagers and talked with the outlet staff, urging them to close it. At that time, he lay down before the staff. Mr. Arul said protests will continue until the shop is removed from the village and that action will be taken through the court in this regard.



Our code of editorial values