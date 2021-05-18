MLA for utilisation of buildings at Sipcot as Covid Care Centre

Erode

18 May 2021 22:47 IST

S. Jayakumar, Perundurai MLA, has urged the district administration to utilise the 200 buildings belonging to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department on Sipcot premises in Perundurai as a Covid Care Centre (CCC) so that over 2,000 COVID-19 patients can be accommodated.

On Tuesday, the AIADMK MLA inspected the buildings that were constructed during the DMK regime in 1996 to enable youths from the Adi Dravidar community to start their own units. Buildings were spread across 100 acres and have toilet facilities, but without power supply.

The MLA in a letter to Collector C. Kathiravan said that additional beds were being established at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai to cater to the needs of the COVID-19 patients while educational institutions were also converted as COVID Care Centres. “These 200 buildings were not utilised so far and were in a deplorable state,” he said and wanted maintenance works to be done on war-footing so that it could serve as a permanent COVID Care Centre. He requested Mr. Kathiravan to inspect the buildings.

Mr. Jayakumar also wanted the Government Polytechnic College with hostel facilities to be utilised as CCC. Since patients from many districts are visiting GEMCH every day, a control room should be established on the premises, he urged.