MLA executes sureties for anticipatory bail

Coimbatore

06 February 2021 00:28 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Singanallur MLA N. Karthik on Friday executed before the Judicial Magistrate Court VII two sureties for the anticipatory bail the Principal District Judge and Sessions Judge Court had granted him in May 2020.

A case had been registered against him on charges of tarnishing the image of a company, which the MLA had alleged was a benami of Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani.

Mr. Karthik said the bail was granted via video conferencing during the COVID-19 lockdown, with the condition that he should execute the sureties within 15 days of the court resuming regular work.

As per the order, he executed the two sureties of ₹50,000 each and would sign the register daily at 10.30 a.m. at the Kuniamuthur Police Station.