MLA demands end to toll collection on Salem-Ulundurpet NH

E.R. Eswaran, MLA, participating in a walkathon in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) general secretary and Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran has urged the Union Government to stop collecting toll on the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway till the two-lane road is widened into a four-lane one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party organised a three-day, 50-km, walkathon from Sunday to highlight this demand. Mr. Eswaran flagged off the walkathon at Udayapatti.

Mr. Eswaran told reporters that the Union Government was not showing interest in widening the two-lane stretch into a four-lane one, though the KMDK submitted petitions to the Union government several times. The road remains two-lane in eight places.

Vehicles that travel in four-lane stretch suddenly enter two-lane, resulting in accidents. The State government and also the Chief Minister have put pressure on the Union Government in this regard, but there has been no improvement. Delaying the road widening work results in many deaths every day, Mr. Eswaran added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging the Union government to stop collecting toll on the stretch, Mr. Eswaran said the toll was for a four-lane road. “So, the Union government should stop collecting toll on this national highway,” he said.

Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj, members of various farmers’ associations, and KMDK functionaries participated in the walkathon.