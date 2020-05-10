MLA, Corpn. lock horns over water connection deposit

Singanallur MLA and DMK east district unit head N. Karthik and the Coimbatore Corporation have locked horns over the latter collecting additional water connection deposit charges.

Mr. Karthik accused the Corporation of forcibly collecting the additional deposit and the latter responded saying the decision to collecting the additional deposit was taken when he was the Deputy Mayor, Coimbatore.

Mr. Karthik said the Corporation was collecting ₹ 4,000 as additional deposit from persons who had water connection. When the civic body started collecting in 2017 the additional deposit, his party and its allies staged continuous protests in September, October and November of the year, forcing the civic body to suspend the collection.

Now, the Corporation coerced people into paying the additional deposit at a time when their livelihood was affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hitting back at his charge, the Corporation said the resolution to collect the additional deposit was taken in December 2009 when Mr. Karthik was the Deputy Mayor.

The then Council had passed a resolution to increase the water connection deposit to ₹ 5,000 and collect ₹ 4,000 from people who had paid only ₹ 1,000 at the time of getting connection.

The Corporation, in no way, coerced tax payers and had even given them the option of paying in instalments.

The Corporation also pointed out that acknowledging the fact that people’s livelihood was affected during the lockdown, it had told people that they could pay their tax, fee or rent due till June 30.