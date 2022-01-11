Coimbatore

MLA, Corpn. Commissioner inspect Mookaneri lake

DMK legislator R. Rajendran and Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the Mookaneri lake on Tuesday and discussed redevelopment measures.

According to the officials, the lake is spread over 100 acres at the foothills of Yercaud . A steady stream of untreated sewage gushes into the water body, which is full of hyacinth.

Mr. Rajendran and Mr. Christuraj discussed measures regarding removal of hyacinth, strengthening of bunds, preventing sewage flow, introduction of boating services, construction of walkways and other amenities for the public.

Detailed report

The Salem Corporation, Kannankuruchi Town Panchayat, Public Works Department, Revenue and Survey Departments were advised to submit a detailed report in this regard.


