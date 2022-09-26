MLA C.K. Saraswathi inspects RSS functionary’s house in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 26, 2022 21:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries led by Modakurichi MLA C.K. Saraswathi inspected the RSS functionary’s house at Ammapet, where a kerosene-filled bottle was hurled, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incidents of attack on BJP and RSS functionaries’ houses and properties, the BJP State president, K. Annamalai, formed committees to inspect the places. A committee led by MLA Saraswathi came to Salem on Monday evening and inspected RSS functionary V.K. Rajan’s home, where a kerosene-filled bottle was hurled on Saturday midnight. The committee inquired Mr. Rajan about the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Saraswathi said, “We will submit our report to the party and they will take further action. The attacks on BJP and RSS cadres do not look like personal vengeance. Anti-social elements are allegedly involved in these incidents,” she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During the DMK regime, there was no protection for people. Coimbatore blasts also took place during the DMK regime. The police should give adequate protection for the victim families and also for BJP and RSS cadres, she demanded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app