MLA C.K. Saraswathi inspects RSS functionary’s house in Salem

The Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries led by Modakurichi MLA C.K. Saraswathi inspected the RSS functionary’s house at Ammapet, where a kerosene-filled bottle was hurled, on Monday.

Following the incidents of attack on BJP and RSS functionaries’ houses and properties, the BJP State president, K. Annamalai, formed committees to inspect the places. A committee led by MLA Saraswathi came to Salem on Monday evening and inspected RSS functionary V.K. Rajan’s home, where a kerosene-filled bottle was hurled on Saturday midnight. The committee inquired Mr. Rajan about the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Saraswathi said, “We will submit our report to the party and they will take further action. The attacks on BJP and RSS cadres do not look like personal vengeance. Anti-social elements are allegedly involved in these incidents,” she said.

During the DMK regime, there was no protection for people. Coimbatore blasts also took place during the DMK regime. The police should give adequate protection for the victim families and also for BJP and RSS cadres, she demanded.