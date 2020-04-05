MLA allots ₹10 lakh more for quarantine ward

Singanallur MLA N. Karthik on Saturday handed over an allotment letter to the Collector asking the district administration to spend ₹ 10 lakh from his constituency development fund to buy medical supplies and equipment for the isolation ward at the ESI Hospital.

A release from his office says that the ₹ 10 lakh was over and above ₹ 20 lakh he had asked the administration to spend for the ward, where COVID-19 positive persons were being treated.