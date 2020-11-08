MLA alleges irregularity in Smart Cities Mission work

Coimbatore

08 November 2020 00:02 IST

Singanallur MLA and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik has alleged irregularity in the execution of lake development work, which the Coimbatore Corporation had taken up under the Smart Cities Mission.

In a statement, issued here on Saturday after he visited a few tanks, he said that the way the Coimbatore Corporation had gone about implementing the lake development work suggested irregularity in execution.

This had caused disgruntlement among the city’s residents, who wished that the Corporation had instead taken up road, street light or work to solve parking problem.

Though the Corporation had spent crores of rupees and planned to spend more, there was no use to the public as the water in the tanks continued to be sewage. However, much the Corporation beautified the tanks’ bund, it would fail to draw crowd because of the sewage and the odour there from.

In the statement, Mr. Karthik also questioned the Corporation’s urgency in having the lake development work in Ukkadam Big Tank and Valankulam inaugurated by the Chief Minister when the work was in progress in both the water bodies.