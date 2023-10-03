ADVERTISEMENT

MJK leader meets AIADMK general secretary in Salem

October 03, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi general secretary Thamimun Ansari at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s residence in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) general secretary Thamimun Ansari met former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem on Tuesday. The MJK leader termed the meeting non-political.

On Tuesday, former Ministers S.P. Velumani and R.B. Udhayakumar also met Mr. Palaniswami at his residence.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Ansari said the meeting was non-political. “We handed over a petition demanding the release of life convicts without any discrimination, like caste, religion, or cases, who had been in prison for more than 20 years. We requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin many times to release life convicts, including 36 Muslim prisoners, to mark former Chief Minister Annadurai’s birth anniversary. But there was no positive reply.”

On AIADMK exiting the BJP alliance, Mr. Ansari said that it was a good and bold decision.

