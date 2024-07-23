Mixed responses to Union Budget in Erode

The Union Budget 2024 presented on Tuesday evoked mixed responses from individuals, farmers, trade and industry in the district.

V.K. Rajamanickam, president of the Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode district (FATIA) welcomed the ₹100 crore loan guarantee cover for MSMEs and the proposal to build dormitories near manufacturing clusters for migrant workers. He said lowering customs duty for various products, including gold and mobile phones, would bring down the cost of products. However, he expressed disappointment that there was no announcement on Section 43B (h) of the Income Tax Act 2023 that mandates payment to micro and small enterprises within 45 days of supply. “Of the 12 industrial parks to be established, one park should be started in Kongu region,” he stressed.

Salaried employees welcomed the change in new income tax slabs and a hike in the standard deduction from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, but expressed concern over the increase in capital gains tax for investments in equity. “The government is not encouraging us to save money, but is keen on collecting taxes from us,” said V. Boopalan, an employee of a private company.

Terming the budget an eye wash, K.N. Basha, former member of the Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, said the budget neither addresses any of the long pending demands of people in the region nor does it focus on safety of rail travellers. Referring to the increasing train accidents over the past years, he expressed disappointment that there was no focus on creating modern signalling infrastructure.

While farmers in the district welcome the budgetary allocation of ₹1.52 lakh crore for the agricultural sector and the move to undertake research to improve productivity, they expressed disappointment over the failure to address water management. Subbu, district secretary, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said announcements should have been made on constructing storage godowns, providing subsidies for manufacturing agricultural machines and encouraging export of farm products. “The government in its last budget announced that farmers’ income would increase three-fold, but no schemes were announced,” he said. Farmers said the budget failed to address the need for new agricultural technology and said a few announcements were made for farmers in North Indian States and not for Tamil Nadu.