Mixed response to strike in Sathyamangalam

Condemning DMK MP A. Raja for making statements reportedly decrying Hindus, over 50% of the shops in Sathyamangalam, Bhavanisagar and Punjai Puliyampatti areas remained closed for a day here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu Munnani has called for the strike in the three areas that come under the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency from where Mr. Raja was elected. But, DMK cadre also distributed pamphlets that shops will function as usual. Tea shops, bakeries and commercial establishments remained closed in these areas as traders said that around 50% shops were closed.

Tension prevailed for a while at Sathyamangalam municipal bus stand when Hindu Munnani activists asked a woman to close the shop and entered into an altercation with her. As many as 11 activists, who asked shopkeepers to close their shops, were detained by the police. To prevent untoward incidents, police were posted at Manikoondu, bus stand areas and at places where people gather in large numbers.

In Talavadi, of the 250 shops, 80 shopkeepers closed their shops from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and extended their support to the strike. Other shops functioned as usual while police personnel were posted in bus stand area to prevent untoward incidents.