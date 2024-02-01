Mixed response to interim budget in Erode

February 01, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Interim Budget 2024 presented on Thursday evoked mixed responses from trade and industry, middle-income groups and others in the district.

Welcoming the focus on infrastructure development and creating three major railway economic corridors, Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode district (FATIA) president V.K. Rajamanickam said the move would help overall development in the country. He appreciated the rooftop solar panel scheme for one crore households which will offer 300 units for free and added that it will encourage more people to instal solar panels.

While the emphasis on rooftop solar panels and middle-class housing were welcomed by the middle-income group, they were disappointed over income tax slab rates remains unchanged. “There is no relief for taxpayers who are burdened already,” said V. Thirumoorthy, senior officer at a private company.

K.N. Bashs, former member of the Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, said that the budget failed to fulfil any of the demands of rail passengers, including trains to southern districts and an increase in service of certain trains, and termed the budget, “totally disappointing,”.

Farmers who were receiving an annual financial benefit of ₹6,000 under the PM-KISAN scheme were hoping for an increase in assistance, but were disappointed by the budget. S. Thangavel of Modakkurichi expressed his disappointment, saying, “There is no good news for the farming community in the budget. They should have at least increased the assistance.”

“There’s only so much one can expect from an interim-budget,” said M. Kailash, an entrepreneur who nevertheless welcomed the move to develop iconic tourist centres.