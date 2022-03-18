Mixed response to budget in Erode district

The State Budget presented on Friday evoked mixed response from the farmers, trade and industrial associations in the district.

C. Nallasamy, president of Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Nala Sangam welcomed the government’s decision not to impose new taxes or hike the power tariff. But, expressed his disappointment that the Budget has no announcement in creating new jobs or renewing the welfare boards for palm and coconut workers.

P. Thirumoorthy, president of Erode District Small Industries Association, welcomed the new schemes announced for MSMEs, including the allocation of ₹50 crore for the development of 20 micro clusters and allocation of funds as seed capital for the coir business.

Also, the capital subsidy of ₹300 crore for MSMEs is a welcome move. But the allocation of ₹100 crore for the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs should have been increased, he added. Welcoming the decision to create necessary infrastructure for export-oriented organisations at ₹100 crore, the president said that it will boost export from the State significantly. “Various announcements will boost the industry”, he said.

C. Balakrishnan, general secretary, Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) said that there were no announcements regarding establishing an integrated textile complex in Erode, perfume manufacturing plants in Sathyamangalam and establishing area-specific industries for development. “There was no emphasis on entrepreneurs or traders”, he said and added that allocation of ₹100 crore for providing interest-free crop loan to farmers is very minimum. He said that the decision not to raise taxes is a big relief to the people.

L.K.M. Suresh, president of Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations, said that they were expecting announcements over yarn pricing, allocation for looms, subsidies and loans for the textile sector.

“The industry is on the verge of extinction and the budget failed to address any issues”, he said and added that there were no announcements regarding free electricity or concessions for the sector. He also said that if a State-level integrated textile park and textile colleges were started, the sector will grow. “We expect the announcements to be made under Rule 110”, he added.