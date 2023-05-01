ADVERTISEMENT

Mixed reactions from nature enthusiasts over attempt to beautify Ukkadam Periyakulam with scrap installations

May 01, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

While some welcome the setup as an awareness on waste segregation, others point out that the art installations may decrease the wetland bird population further due to influx of visitors

R. Aishwaryaa

Models made of recycled and repurposed metal, wood and plastic to be displayed at the Ukkadam Periyakulam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The ₹ 67.17 crore-worth art installations using scrap materials to be displayed at the Periyakulam in Ukkadam under the Coimbatore Smart City Mission are nearing completion and are expected to be open to the public this week. As some welcome the setup as an awareness on waste segregation, others point out that the installation is not helping to improve the condition of the water body, and may decrease the wetland bird population further due to influx of visitors.

According to the Coimbatore Corporation, several models including a life-size modular car, a 13-feet gramophone, old telephone models and a hand pump, were made using spare parts of abandoned vehicles, electronic waste, discarded furniture, etc., all said to be recycled from landfills in the city. The works began on April 10 as part of the ‘Ezhilmigu Kovai’ programme to serve as a new selfie point and the works will be completed by May 4, an official said.

R. Manikandan, founder of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) ‘Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu’, said this would inspire young minds visiting the spot that anything, even waste, can be turned into craft. “This will attract large crowds from other areas. The Corporation may not have sufficient manpower to constantly clean the areas. People must take responsibility and not litter the premises. We have also proposed to the civic body that NGOs and the interested public can hold joint drives for maintenance,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to K. Kalidasan, president of NGO ‘Osai’, the biggest concern is how this may affect the water body. “This will raise awareness. But, the changing climate may affect the metal and other items, and the maintenance of the models must be regularly done,” he said.

K. Mohanraj, a nature enthusiast, suggested that such installations could have been done in the open space reservation lands (OSR) across the city. He stated, “Work close to the lake will not help either the water quality or the birds there. This may affect the bird habitats and also the visiting avian population. Instead, this initiative in the OSRs in many wards inside the city would have been ideal. This would help in maintaining OSRs, be an interactive space for the locals and raise awareness.”

