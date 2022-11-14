Mixed reactions from conservationists over proposed TIDEL park in Udhagamandalam

November 14, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Conservationists have had mixed reactions to the proposal made by the Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, to set up a TIDEL Park near the closed-down Hindustan Photo Films Factory near Udhagamandalam town.

While some say that the proposed infrastructure will add pressure to the ecological balance around the town, others are of the view that the benefits of the project in terms of livelihood outweigh other concerns.

N. Mohanraj, a Nilgiris-based conservationist, said the factory could have been used to set up a Government Medical College and Hospital that had now been set up nearby. “As so much of the infrastructure is already in place, it will not have such a big impact. The existing infrastructure can be modified to incorporate the TIDEL park,” said Mr. Mohanraj.

However, others have noted that there is a significant presence of wildlife in the area. N. Sadiq Ali, Founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said he welcomed the project, but it should not come up near the HPF factory. “The presence of tigers, leopards, sloth bear and dhole has been confirmed in the area, which has become a crucial habitat for wildlife bordering Udhagamandalam town,” said Mr. Sadiq. The WNCT planned to write to the government appealing to shift the project to an alternative site, where wildlife would not be affected.

While there were a number of sites that were shortlisted for the project, there were multiple hurdles to clear before a site was chosen, officials said. The Udhagamandalam Municipality objected to one site near Buttfire as there were other development works planned there. Forest Department officials also added that the land on which the HPF factory stood was leased to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry by the Department. “As on date, there have only been inspections conducted at the various sites. Even if the HPF factory was chosen, the project will have to follow all due procedures under the Forest Conservation Act, and the Forest Department will be compensated with an equal amount of land at another location to offset the impact to the environment from the project,” said a top official of the Department.