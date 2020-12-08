Mixed reaction to Bharat Bandh in Erode district

Except for protests, it was business as usual in Salem and Namakkal

The Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ organisations and opposition parties evoked mixed reaction in the district where most of the shops and commercial establishments in the city and its outskirts functioned as usual on Tuesday. But, several traders downed their shutters at Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani and Sathyamangalam in support of the bandh.

The bandh was called to protest the recently enacted farm laws.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), private buses, autorickshaws and cabs were operated as usual as there is no disruption in public movement. Shops at the Nethaji Vegetable Daily Market were closed for the day while shops at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) functioned as usual.

Members of various trade unions, farmers’ organisations, cadres of opposition political parties staged road roko at 31 places in the district and raised slogans urging the Central government to repeal the three laws. The police removed 793 persons, including 187 women, and lodged them at various marriage halls and released them in the evening.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

Except for the protests, it was business as usual in Salem and Namakkal. Shops, buses operated as usual on Tuesday.

Members of various organisations, including organisations such as LPF, CITU, INTUC, DYFI staged a road blockade in front of the Salem Collectorate. Close to 1,000 police personnel were deployed for security purposes across the city. At Collectorate, close to 600 members of various organisations, including Makkal Needhi Maiyam gathered for the protests.

According to police, over 450 persons, including women were arrested from various places in Salem. Protests were also held at Ayodhiyapattinam and near Kondalampatti here. Markets functioned as usual on the day.

In Namakkal, protesters attempted to stage a rail roko near Pallipalayam here and they were arrested and removed. The State Lorry Owners’ Federation expressed solidarity with the protests and according to office bearers, majority of lorries kept off roads. Members of Communist parties and Congress staged a protest in front of Anna statue in Thiruchengode and raised slogans demanding repeal of the laws.