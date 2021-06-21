Coimbatore

Misuse of PDS card alleged

A differently-abled person has demanded action against ration shop staff for not delivering him the card.

M. Raju, in a petition to District Collector on Monday, said that though he had applied for the ration card three years ago it was yet to be delivered. He said that Aadhaar card of his family members was already attached to a ration card when he tried to make a fresh application.

Raju said that when he contacted Civil Supplies department authorities they told him that the card was in use for the past two years.


