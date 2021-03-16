Missing youth’s body retrieved from tunnel

COIMBATORE

In a rare operation, a special team of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) retrieved the body of a youth from a 773-metre-long tunnel of the contour canal of Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP), eight days after he was pushed into the canal by a man in an act of murder for gain.

Based on requests from the police and TNFRS, the Public Works Department had stopped water supply to the canal on Sunday night to carry out the search operation early from Monday. Officials said that the body of the missing youth, A. Prasath (19) alias Purushothamman of Athiyur, was found stuck in one of the 10 tunnels of the 49 km-long contour canal which takes water from Sarkarpathy Power House in Coimbatore district to Thirumoorthy dam in Tiruppur district.

On Saturday, the Vadakkipalayam police arrested J. Udayakumar (20) of Sethumadai who confessed to the investigators of having killed Prasath by pushing him into the canal. He allegedly committed the crime to steal Prasath’s motorcycle worth ₹2.45 lakh.

District Forest Officer R. Jegadheesh said that a special team of the TNFRS carried out the searches with all necessary equipment,

A 15-member team of fire brigades led by Assistant DFO P. Alagarsamy searched the contour canal, 30 km of which lies in Coimbatore district. The youth’s body in decomposed state was found stuck inside a 773-metre-long tunnel – the fifth tunnel of the canal towards Thirumoorthy dam.

The canal was carrying about 20 feet of water before the shutter was downed at Sarkarpathy late on Sunday for the searches, said Mr. Alagarsamy.