Missing youth found dead on Vellingiri Hills

Coimbatore

21 July 2020 20:14 IST

A 24-year-old man who went missing nearly a month ago was found dead on Vellingiri Hills on Monday.

Police said the deceased, P. Mahadevan, was reported missing since June 26, and his elder brother had lodged a complaint with the Karamadai police. At 5.30 p.m. on Monday, Forest Department officials who were patrolling the seventh hill found a man hanging from a tree.

The officials found a bag next to the body, which contained a hall ticket with a passport-size photograph for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Grade –II examination. Based on this, the Alandurai police reached the spot and confirmed that the body was that of Mahadevan. A letter, purportedly written by the deceased, was also found in the bag, police said. Alandurai and Karamadai police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.