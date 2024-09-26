Missing woman found dead near Coimbatore

A 60-year-old woman from Saravanampatti, who had been missing for more than 10 days, was found dead in a deserted place near her locality on Thursday.

The police said that S. Lakshmi, a resident of Kamarajar Street at Janatha Nagar at Saravanampatti, was found dead in a private land in nearby locality Chinnamettupalayam.

According to the police, Lakshmi’s son S. Babu lodged a complaint at the Saravanampatti police station on September 18, stating that she was missing since September 14. As per the complaint, the woman had differences of opinion with her husband, who had been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.

A senior police officer said the body did not have any visible injury.

“We suspect that the woman died by suicide. The cause of death would be known in the post-mortem examination,” said the officer.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).